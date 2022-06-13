SC Lottery
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property

Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery driver from leaving while threatening him.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery driver from leaving while threatening him.

Danny Smith, 53, and Angela Smith, 55, were each charged with one count of kidnapping.

A police report states a dispute arose over the delivery of a shed that was different than what was ordered. When the driver tried to leave, Danny Smith took his truck and blocked the exit.

The delivery driver then tried to go across a ditch to leave the yard but was blocked there as well the report states. The driver told deputies when Danny exited his vehicle the driver “floored it around him” where Angela was blocking the exit on foot. The driver requested her to move out of the way, but she refused, the report states.

The driver said he was “scared for my life” and kept going and hit Angela in an attempt to escape, the report states.

According to the police report, the driver stopped to take his vehicle out of 4-wheel drive and Danny pulled his truck into the road blocking the delivery driver’s exit. The driver told deputies that Danny got out of his truck and threatened him before reaching into his center console. The driver told deputies he was afraid Danny was going to grab a weapon and “floored it” striking the truck before leaving the area, the report states.

