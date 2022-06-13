SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Thousands attended North Charleston's "Fifty Fest" Saturday to celebrate the city's 50th...
North Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival
Heat advisories have been issued for several counties across the Lowcountry Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect across the Lowcountry Monday
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral takes place for woman killed in Summerton mass shooting, ‘It’s still hard to even think about’

Latest News

The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for several Lowcountry Counties from 11...
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Lowcountry
Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for...
Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley
FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90
Goose Creek leaders will consider an ordinance that would allow residents to keep chickens on...
Goose Creek to consider allowing residents to keep chickens
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team