Charleston Co. School Board meeting heats up over testing data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County School Board Meeting turned contentious Monday night pitting school board members and district staff against each other.

A testy exchange between board members and staff over a disappointing presentation on academic achievement prompted board member Lauren Herterich to call for a brief recess.

“I guess I am just sick and tired of seeing this kind of report, reporting in the disparity between the black Hispanic white and others,” Board Chair Eric Mack said. “We are not moving students like we should.”

Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher presented the latest testing data that showed the Charleston County School District is performing better than similar-sized districts across the nation, but largely on the backs of white and Asian-American students. Only a quarter of Black and Hispanic students are meeting achievement goals in math compared to 77 percent of their white counterparts, the data showed.

“I know that doesn’t feel good. I don’t think I have been trying to excuse our low achievement, but I am not sure what the strategy was prior to these two years to improve these schools. We have a strategy now,” Belcher said.

“Your job and the staff’s is to find a way how to improve the scores and put resources in places where they need to be,” Mack said.

“It doesn’t feel good because the achievement gaps have lasted for multiple decades but to assume that a turnaround effort which typically takes three to five years, in a pandemic year, is going to show achievement gains is simply unrealistic,” Belcher said. “Point to any other district across the country that has done that and I will happily follow their path.”

Belcher says while students aren’t hitting the achievement mark, they are growing from their starting point. She says that means they expect the achievement numbers to finally show some progress next year.

