SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison for firearm offenses

A 29-year-old Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading...
A 29-year-old Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 29-year-old Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say evidence presented in court showed Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was a felon and self-professed member of a street gang.

Authorities say Lawrence was in possession of a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow point ammunition when he was arrested.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Lawrence to 84 months imprisonment followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Thousands attended North Charleston's "Fifty Fest" Saturday to celebrate the city's 50th...
North Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival
Heat advisories have been issued for several counties across the Lowcountry Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect across the Lowcountry Monday
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral takes place for woman killed in Summerton mass shooting, ‘It’s still hard to even think about’

Latest News

Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery...
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property
South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville
By the end of the year, the Charleston harbor will be the deepest harbor on the east coast.
Charleston Harbor deepens, allows for larger ships
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Harbor deepens, allows for larger ships