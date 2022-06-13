Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison for firearm offenses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 29-year-old Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say evidence presented in court showed Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was a felon and self-professed member of a street gang.

Authorities say Lawrence was in possession of a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow point ammunition when he was arrested.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Lawrence to 84 months imprisonment followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department.

