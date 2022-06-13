SC Lottery
Coroner releases identity of pedestrian killed in Awendaw crash

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Awendaw man killed in a crash involving an SUV Thursday night.

Lorenzo Mercer, 39, died at MUSC Friday at 5:08 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. the night before.

Charleston County investigators have determined Mercer was crossing northbound Highway 17 near Seewee Road and was struck by a Chevrolet SUV also traveling northbound, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

“No charges are expected at this time,” Knapp said on Friday, adding that deputies from the traffic services unit are still investigating the incident.

The crash closed Highway 17 North for a time, forcing deputies to divert northbound traffic through a nearby parking lot.

