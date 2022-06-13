Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for a driver who ran after a chase ended in a crash in West Ashley.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen, which led to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Elsey Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies and K-9 units searched the area with the help of the chopper, but so far no one has been found.

Knapp said a firearm believed to have been tossed by the driver was recovered.

The search is continuing in the area of I-526, he said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any specific information about the man they are searching for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

