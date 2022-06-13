SC Lottery
Dorchester District 2 first grade teacher wants math manipulatives for incoming students

For 6 years, first-grade teacher Courtney Threatt has been pushing her young learners at Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary school.
For 6 years, first-grade teacher Courtney Threatt has been pushing her young learners at Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary school.(Courtney Threatt)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For 6 years, first-grade teacher Courtney Threatt has been pushing her young learners at Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary school.

She says building math understanding and fluency early on in a child’s education is vital to understanding more complex math concepts in the future.

Threatt says she’s spending some of her summer break looking for ways to help her students have more fun learning math.

“We are always over the summer looking for resources to have and grab for the next year,” Threatt said.

For her Donor’s Choose Project Threatt wants to provide her students with math puzzles, games, manipulatives, and card decks.

She says game-based, hands-on learning not only will provide her students with opportunities to improve math fluency but help them with fine motor and social skills.

“Having those is helpful to getting them to be more confident. To have that for some of our students would be very beneficial because they might not get those resources and home or have those experiences in other places. Having activities and games to work on and resources to pull from is very helpful,” Threatt said.

Threatt says getting her Donors Choose project fulfilled will help her incoming first graders in the fall become independent learners.

She says it will also reinforce skills that are so important to math numeracy and fluency.

You can help this Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary teacher get the items she needs by becoming a classroom champion right now and donating here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

