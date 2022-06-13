Early voting counts top 100K ahead of Tuesday primaries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When South Carolina voters head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, more than 100,000 voters will have already cast their ballots.

Updated tallies from the State Election Commission show 100,450 statewide participated in South Carolina’s first two-week early voting period, which ended on Friday.

The total number of people who voted represents about 3% of the total number of registered voters in the state, a low turnout. But with this being the first time South Carolina offered no-excuse, early, in-person voting – under a new state law that just went into effect last month – the State Election Commission’s deputy executive director, Chris Whitmire, says they didn’t have any expectations this time around.

“We don’t really have anything to compare that to,” Whitmire said. “But I would say that based on how slowly we started and where we ended up, that that’s a success.”

The number of South Carolinians casting their ballots in person rose every day of the statewide early voting period with the number of people voting on the last day more than triple the first day.

Whitmire says this is probably a combination of voters becoming more aware of this new option and getting more tuned in on the primary races themselves as they got closer to election day.

Voters in Horry, Charleston, Berkeley, and Beaufort had high-profile Congressional races on their ballots. But with the exception of Charleston, which had just one early voting site open, the other four counties all had at least three places where people could vote early – with as many as five offered in Richland.

“I think as we go forward in the future and there’s more time to plan, I think we’ll see more early voting locations in the future, in November of this year and other statewide elections, and I think you’ll see the early voting numbers continue to rise,” Whitmire said.

By the time absentee, mail-in ballots are tallied up, Whitmire says he expects around 115,000 to 120,000 South Carolinians will have voted before the primary election day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and voters need to go to their regular, election day polling place.

