Elderly Murrells Inlet man with dementia missing, deputies say

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who could be in danger.

Donald Boivin Sr. was reported missing by his family Monday in Murrells Inlet, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen driving a 2014 bright blue Nissan Versa with South Carolina licence tag JVF-545. Deputies say his vehicle was recently spotted on a traffic camera in Horry County.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

