FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat likely this week!

(Source: Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for today, Tuesday and Wednesday! A Heat Advisory is in effect today for most of the Lowcountry between 11AM and 7 PM. Heat index values will peak near 105° today and will climb to near 115° Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure you use extreme caution if you are working outside over the next couple days! Drink lots of water, take frequent breaks in the a/c and check on the elderly.

Expect a mostly sunny sky today with a slight chance of a shower or storm this afternoon or evening. Highs will reach the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There will be a slightly better chance of late day storms on Tuesday. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and strong winds! The chance of rain will lower again for Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° inland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Record highs are possible both days. The record high for Tuesday is 99° and 98° for Wednesday. Highs will drop a few degrees back into the mid 90s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 99.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 99.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 95.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

