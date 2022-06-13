SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory set for Monday as heat index soars

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The combination of high temperatures and high humidity could create dangerous heat for much of the Lowcountry Monday.

The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for several Lowcountry Counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The advisory includes portions of Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Jasper, Williamsburg and portions of Berkeley and Georgetown Counties.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday through Wednesday First Alert Weather Days because of the potentially dangerous heat.

The heat index could reach up to 107 degrees for portions of the advisory area.

Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

