FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory set for Monday as heat index soars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The combination of high temperatures and high humidity could create dangerous heat for much of the Lowcountry Monday.

The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for several Lowcountry Counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The advisory includes portions of Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Jasper, Williamsburg and portions of Berkeley and Georgetown Counties.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday through Wednesday First Alert Weather Days because of the potentially dangerous heat.

The heat index could reach up to 107 degrees for portions of the advisory area.

HEAT INDEX OVER 105° TODAY



Get ready for the first of many hot days on the way this week! High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s today with heat index values between 102-107° this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11AM until 7PM today. #FirstAlertWeatherDay pic.twitter.com/v51B0VqZIF — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) June 13, 2022

Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.