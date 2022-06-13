Mount Pleasant Police warn residents about loud car mufflers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant residents are raising concerns to police about a decades-old state statute.

Eight citations have been written up this year about excessively loud car mufflers in ordinance with S.C. 56-5-5020, a statute from the South Carolina Motor Vehicles that states that every car muffler must be in good working order. In 2021, there were 21 citations written up.

To some, it might be no big deal. To others, it’s a major inconvenience.

Mason Mims, a bartender at Shelter District Bar, must deal with loud cars as he’s working.

“Anytime I’m taking an order on the deck out back, chances are a car is going to roll by and pretty much cut me off,” Mims said. “A lot of people will ask to move sometimes if it’s super, super continuous. But it will happen at least every shift if not more than once a shift.”

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page made a post about car mufflers having no excessive noise or smoke. Many residents commented in anger saying there are bigger things to worry about.

Inspector Don Calabrese said law enforcement must enforce the statute regardless of public opinion.

“The police department has got to focus on the law,” Calabrese said. “We can’t really point people in the direction of how to treat their cars or anything like that, but if they’re not sure if they are in violation of the statute, it’s probably a good thing to get it checked out by a professional mechanic or something like that. We’re not trying to go out and get a bunch of tickets. It’s more of an education thing. If we get compliance through education, even just to have a conversation, then that would be the goal.

To file a complaint about a vehicle not following this ordinance, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s non-emergency line at 843-743-7200.

