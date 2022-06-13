SC Lottery
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday

Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at the Bridgeview Village Apartments, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a girl who disappeared from an apartment complex Saturday.

Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at the Bridgeview Village Apartments, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

She was wearing a pajama shirt with image of a panda and leopard, gray pajama pants, pink crocs and carrying items in two bags, one purple and the other black.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200.

