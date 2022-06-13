SC Lottery
Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

