SC academic readiness organization is providing tools to prepare upcoming kindergartners

With more than 50,000 students starting kindergarten this fall the organization says they’ll be serving the most students ever.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With kids out of school for summer break, South Carolina First Steps has some homework for parents of five-year-olds entering kindergarten.

This year SC First Steps has been awarded more than $950 million dollars that they’ve allocated to their Countdown to Kindergarten Program.

This summertime initiative offers a wide range of programs including an intensive family engagement program. Through local and elementary school partnerships, teachers work one-on-one with families of incoming kindergartners for five weeks.

The Countdown to Kindergarten Program also includes online resources and tools to prepare for the upcoming school year and statewide in-person events where families can get tips on preparing their 5-year-olds.

Beth Moore, Communication Director with SC First Steps, says kindergarten readiness is about much more than people think and it’s important to start their academic career strong.

“Things like self-help skills, like brushing your teeth in the morning, being able to put on your clothes, the ability to handle small objects like scissors and a pencil or a crayon,” Moore says.

First Steps says they’ve talked to many parents who are worried about their child’s development because of the COVID-19 pandemic holding kids behind. Moore says they believe this summer program will help kids get excited about learning and being prepared for the upcoming school year.

“The ability to follow simple rules and directions, that’s really important in the kindergarten classroom and might be a little bit different from the environment you had at home growing up,” Moore says.

The next in-person event will be at Mingo Creek Academy in Georgetown Friday.

Click here for a list of upcoming events and here for a link to the website for online resources.

