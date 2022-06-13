Simpsonville power lifter returns home after winning the gold at Special Olympics

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community gathered to welcome home a power lifter who represented the Upstate at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Alan Stephens had been training for the Special Olympics four days a week, every week for more than a year.

The games united more than 55,000 athletes and coaches from across the country and the Caribbean.

On Sunday, he was welcomed home with an escort from Mauldin Police and the Fire Department.

" It’s overwhelming but it’s been that way from the beginning. He’s had so much support from we started a program for him when he was young and until now,” said Bobette Stephens, Alan’s mom. “So I think for parents with children with autism or any special need, you know, there’s hope. There’s hope it can turn out so much better.”

Alan brought home the gold in the overall combination, silver in deadlift, gold in squats, and silver in bench.

