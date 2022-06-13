SC Lottery
‘Swim Across America’ raises money for cancer research in the Lowcountry

The swimmers included members of the community, volunteers and several Olympic swimmers, all taking a dip at the Night Heron Park Sunday morning.(jhowardpr)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 100 swimmers hopped into the sea at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Sunday to help raise money in the fight against cancer.

The swimmers included members of the community, volunteers and several Olympic swimmers, all taking a dip at the Night Heron Park Sunday morning.

Organizers with Swim Across America, a non-profit focused on raising money for cancer research, say $55,000 has been raised so far. That money will go to MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center for research and clinical trials.

Anyone interested in donating can click here.

The story of how two strangers met through their cancer journeys and now run the Swim Across America event for the Charleston-Kiawah area can be found below along with more information on Swim Across America.

