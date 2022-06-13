SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly Orangeburg County crash

The Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on I-26.

Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning near mile marker 147 of I-26 west.

Jones says the driver of a Jeep Patriot was stopped in a westbound lane of I-26 with their lights off when a tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, Jones said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

