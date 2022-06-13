SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how

NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Well, now you can at least have your name sent around it!

NASA’s launch of Artemis I will include a flash drive with the names of millions of people on Earth loaded onto it.

The space agency says Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft and will pave the way toward landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

You can visit NASA’s website and enter your name and a PIN to receive a boarding pass.

The boarding pass is complete with information about the launch, including the location, launch vehicle name and spacecraft name.

This pass can be downloaded and printed out for display.

The historic launch of Artemis I is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime later this year or in 2023.

NASA says the launch will be the first in a series of “increasingly complex” missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Thousands attended North Charleston's "Fifty Fest" Saturday to celebrate the city's 50th...
North Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival
Heat advisories have been issued for several counties across the Lowcountry Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect across the Lowcountry Monday
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary.
Key races on the ballot in SC’s Tuesday primaries

Latest News

Donald Boivin Sr. was reported missing by his family Monday in Murrells Inlet, sheriff’s...
Elderly Murrells Inlet man with dementia missing, deputies say
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
According to the proposed ordinance, people cannot have hens without first obtaining an...
Proposed ordinance would allow Goose Creek residents to keep chickens
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies search for missing elderly man with dementia