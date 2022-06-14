SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal investigation continues into the arrest of three Florida residents apprehended with 8.8 pounds of cocaine and two stolen firearms within a short-term rental property on Country Town Drive.

The arrest warrant was served by the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team, comprised of the Lexington County Sheriff Department (LCSD), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on June 2nd.

RELATED COVERAGE

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County

According to warrants provided by LCSD, the defendants are Juan Arturo Martinez of Orlando, Rkenneo Augustine Andrews of Pensacola and Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez of Pensacola.

Several neighbors said the Floridian’s were new to the dead-end street but that vehicular traffic around their unit was regular. Neighbors told WIS they were unaware of the narcotics operation until “at least” ten unmarked squad cars surrounded the townhouse on a Tuesday afternoon.

“When I pulled into the cul-de-sac, I saw that it was so many cars, unmarked police cars… every little duplex on my road was just alive with cars,” said Sheri who was returning home from work with her daughter.

Sheri was present for the arrest of all three suspects who were caught with over $150,000 worth of cocaine, a Taurus Judge revolver and one Makarov 9mm pistol.

Several neighbors who spoke with WIS believe Country Town Drive to be a safe area. The incident occurred within half-a-mile of Irmo Middle School, Irmo High School and Crossroads Intermediate School.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for...
Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley
Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday
Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery...
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge
South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville

Latest News

Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY: Polls open at 7 a.m. statewide
The community health needs assessment will consist of surveys, and conversations about...
Charleston nurse partners with libraries to provide health resources
In all 46 counties, voters who choose the Republican ballot will face three questions in...
Republican primary voters face ‘advisory questions’ on ballot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston nurse partners with libraries to provide health resources