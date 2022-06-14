Charleston Animal Society issues heat-stress alert for companion, working animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry experiences a second day under a heat advisory, the Charleston Animal Society is urging people to look after their animals.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., heat index values across the Lowcountry were well above 110 degrees, with Summerville and Mount Pleasant showing a “feels like” temperature of 114. A heat advisory for most of the Lowcountry remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The Charleston Animal Society is urging caretakers of working animals, such as horses and mules that pull tour carriages downtown, working dogs, farm animals, service animals and others to minimize work and to offer increased water and rest to avoid heat-related stress that could endanger the animals.

“Forcing animals to work in this high heat, coupled with the urban environmental stress is unconscionable and cruel, especially when there is an objective scientific-based source that provides these warnings,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said.

The group is also urging people to keep their companion animals indoors, limit outdoor activities and leave pets at home during the round of heat.

“Don’t leave pets in cars – even for a quick run into a store – it is just too dangerous,” Elmore said. “Please don’t take them to the beach or park when temperatures are this high. Instead, take them in the early morning hours before 8 a.m.”

The group reminds pet owners that pets should never be left inside a hot car, adding that “cracking a window” makes little to no difference to lessen the temperature inside a vehicle. On a hot day, the temperature in your vehicle can exceed 120 degrees within 20 minutes, which can be fatal to your pet. Anyone who sees a pet locked inside a car should call 911. When a pet is outdoors, he or she should always have access to water.

Pets should also have a shady place to escape the sun if outside and they should never linger on hot asphalt during periods of extreme heat. This can cause an animal to heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.

