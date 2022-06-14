SC Lottery
Charleston to spend around $10M to fix drainage issues on Johns Island

The City of Charleston will be creating a creek and additional wetlands to help improve drainage on over 500 acres of land on Johns Island.(Provided)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says it is looking to spend millions of dollars to create a creek and additional wetlands to address street flooding and drainage issues on over 500 acres of Johns Island.

Rather than paving the area over for the Barberry Woods Drainage Improvement Project, the city said it is opting for a more ecological approach.

“Creating our own semi-natural creek system. It will look like a natural creek, even though we had dug it out,” Charleston Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said. “Then, you would build a flood plain on either side of the creek that can hold water during storm events that would be built-in with natural vegetation.”

Photos captured the flooding following a heavy storm in the Barberry Woods neighborhood near Maybank Highway and River Road, which the project is named after.

City officials said the project will make the flooding drain faster and be less frequent.

Two homeowners who have been living in Barberry Woods since the mid-2000s said they love where they live, but a fix to their drainage problems has been long overdue.

“Once we do get the flooding, the flooding remains, and there’s no way for it to go,” homeowner Shannon Baker said. “It turns into a swimming pool scenario. I tried to get a vehicle out, and I did it a little too early, so I lost that [GMC] Yukon.”

Photos captured flooding following a heavy storm in the Barberry Woods neighborhood near Maybank Highway and River Road, after which the project is named.(Provided)

“A week after I bought the house, my mother and my brother were visiting and came out onto my top porch, and they saw somebody kayaking past my house,” homeowner Kim Hicks said.

The city said a combination of developments downstream and blocked drainage ways are to blame for the flooding.

They also said the project was first inspired several years ago by the Dutch Dialogues. The city, along with the Historic Charleston Foundation, created the Dutch Dialogues in 2019 to discuss ways to work with the land that’s already there to reduce flooding risks on the peninsula, in West Ashley and on Johns Island.

“Don’t fix flooding in a way that eliminates what makes Charleston special,” Fountain said. “You need to find a way to do both. This is trying to find a way to maintain that rather than just paving the whole area over in concrete and asphalt.”

The city said they’re finishing the final designs and expect construction to start sometime in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

