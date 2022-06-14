SC Lottery
Deputies investigating Dorchester County stabbing

Authorities say they are investigating a Monday afternoon stabbing in Dorchester County.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating a Monday afternoon stabbing in Dorchester County.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on Johnson Road.

A police report states a woman was driving down Johnson Road when she stopped to help a man laying in the road. The man stood up when she approached and assaulted her, authorities said.

Lt. Rick Carson says the woman was stabbed in the abdomen along with other injuries. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police report, the woman was able to able to recover the knife from the man before leaving in her vehicle.

Carson says the suspect is described as a white male wearing light blue jeans and a white shirt with light brown hair and some facial hair with a tattoo on his forearm.

