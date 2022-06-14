Driver dies weeks after I-26 crash in Berkeley County, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in late May has died.

The crash happened on May 29 at 7:50 a.m. on the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 190 when a 2005 Honda sedan ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

EMS took the driver to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

