SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Driver dies weeks after I-26 crash in Berkeley County, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in late May...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in late May has died more than two weeks later from their injuries.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in late May has died.

The crash happened on May 29 at 7:50 a.m. on the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 190 when a 2005 Honda sedan ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

EMS took the driver to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for...
Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley
Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday
Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery...
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge
A Charleston County School Board Meeting turned contentious Monday night pitting school board...
Charleston Co. School Board meeting heats up over testing data

Latest News

Authorities say they are investigating a Monday afternoon stabbing in Dorchester County.
Deputies investigating Dorchester County stabbing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: World Blood Donor Day
A train that was parked and blocking traffic on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road has been moved.
Train moved from tracks at Remount Road
The community health needs assessment will consist of surveys, and conversations about...
Charleston nurse partners with libraries to provide health resources