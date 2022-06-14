FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues! Heat index near 115° this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for the Lowcountry as another day of dangerous heat is expected!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 99. Record High 99.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97. Record High 98.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.