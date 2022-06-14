FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues! Heat index near 115° this afternoon!
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for the Lowcountry as another day of dangerous heat is expected!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 99. Record High 99.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97. Record High 98.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.
