FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues Wednesday! Heat index near 115° in the afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for the Lowcountry as heat index values approach 110 to 115 degrees through Wednesday. As a result, Today and Wednesday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to the excessive heat! We will close in on the record high of 99° this afternoon. The heat index will peak between 105-115° today. A few spots could exceed 115°. Some strong storms are possible through this evening. In fact, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our area through 8pm. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Another near record high in the mid to upper 90s is expected tomorrow. We may drop a few degrees on Thursday but highs should remain in the low to mid 90s all the way through the weekend. Rain chances will stay low but a few showers and storms will be possible each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 99. Record High 99.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97, Low 78. Record High 99.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 74.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.