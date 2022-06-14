SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for Tuesday

A heat advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties will be in...
A heat advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for Williamsburg and inland Georgetown Counties, where the heat index could reach 112 degrees.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second day in a row, the National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for portions of the Lowcountry.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as heat index values could reach up to 111 degrees or higher.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The heat advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties, where the heat index could reach 112 degrees.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days because of the potential for heat levels that could cause illness.

The hot weather comes on the state’s primary day when people could face lines at polling places in the heat.

Experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone who works or spends time outside should take extra precautions:

  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for...
Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley
Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery...
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property
Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday
South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting

Latest News

A gunman killed nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church at the end of a Wednesday night...
Clyburn, Scott to mark Charleston church shooting anniversary
The City of Charleston will be creating a creek and additional wetlands to help improve...
Charleston to spend around $10M to fix drainage issues on Johns Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston to spend around $10M to fix drainage issues on Johns Island
Updated tallies from the State Election Commission show 100,450 statewide participated in South...
New early voting counts top 100K ahead of Tuesday primaries