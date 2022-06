NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a parked train is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.

Officers say the parked train is causing delays on Remount Road near Yeamans Hall Road.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately two hours, according to a tweet from the department.

Traffic alert! Remount at Yeamans Hall Road will be blocked for about two hours due to a parked train. Please plan accordingly. #chstrfc #chsnews — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) June 14, 2022

