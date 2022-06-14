SC Lottery
Passenger in single-vehicle Williamsburg County crash dies from injuries

The crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:22 a.m. on Bartells Road near Old Georgetown Road, about 10 miles east of Hemingway.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger involved in a crash last week has died from their injuries.

The crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:22 a.m. on Bartells Road near Old Georgetown Road, about 10 miles east of Hemingway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash involved a 2009 Honda and troopers say it was traveling north on Bartells Road when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then struck a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

