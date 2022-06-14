Passenger in single-vehicle Williamsburg County crash dies from injuries

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger involved in a crash last week has died from their injuries.

The crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:22 a.m. on Bartells Road near Old Georgetown Road, about 10 miles east of Hemingway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash involved a 2009 Honda and troopers say it was traveling north on Bartells Road when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then struck a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.