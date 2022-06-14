Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple units are continuing an hours-long search for a man believed to be in the water in the area of Wappoo Cut, Charleston Police say.

The agency said Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in the area for the search.

A witness said the search began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston Police say they believe an elderly man jumped into the water but got swept away by currents. As of 6:45 p.m., the search remained underway.

