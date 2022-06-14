Police search for person in water near Wappoo Cut

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple units are searching for a person believed to be in the water in the area of Wappoo Cut, Charleston Police say.

The agency said Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in the area for the search.

Alert: CPD Officers, Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut searching for a person in the water. #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 14, 2022

Police have not provided further details about who they are looking for or the circumstances that led to the call.

