Police search for person in water near Wappoo Cut
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple units are searching for a person believed to be in the water in the area of Wappoo Cut, Charleston Police say.
The agency said Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in the area for the search.
Police have not provided further details about who they are looking for or the circumstances that led to the call.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
