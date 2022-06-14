SC Lottery
Reps. Rice and Mace face Trump-backed challengers in South Carolina primary

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following a town hall meeting with dozens of constituents in Goose Creek on Thursday.(Live 5 News)
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressman Tom Rice (R-S.C.) and Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are facing primary challenges from opponents backed by former President Donald Trump.

The two sitting members are hoping to fend off the primary challenges. The state’s open primary law may give them a boost according to Georgetown University political science professor, Mark Rom.

Rom said, “it’s an open primary state, which means you don’t have to be a Republican to vote in the Republican primaries. Anybody who’s eligible to vote in those districts can vote.”

Rom points to Georgia’s primary as the latest example of incumbent Republicans who drew the ire of the former president, but survived a primary. Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both survived primary challenges from Trump-backed candidates. Analysis of voter data by the Associated Press found more than 37,000 people who voted in the state’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to vote in this year’s Georgia Republican primary.

Rice is facing State Representative Russell Fry. Mace is facing the Trump-backed Katie Arrington.

Rom said, “Trump’s endorsement is no longer a certainty that you’re going to win.”

Polls close in South Carolina on Tuesday at 7 PM ET.

