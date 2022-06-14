SC Lottery
Republican primary voters face ‘advisory questions’ on ballot

A look at the questions on the Republican ballot for South Carolina's 2022 primary election.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In all 46 counties, voters who choose the Republican ballot will face three questions in addition to choosing candidates.

The questions are:

  • Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?
  • Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate for the political party of their choice, just likes candidates for other elected offices?
  • In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?

South Carolina Republican Party Chair Drew McKissick said the primaries give them an opportunity to gauge Republican voters’ perspectives and opinions on key issues.  Specifically on issues they expect, to some degree, will be taken up in the legislature next year.

“It’s a great time to be able to take the temperature of our primary voters, not just to get the sense of where they are statewide, but it also allows us to get a sense of where they are in individual house and senate districts because all of these numbers can be broken down into individual districts,” McKissick said.

These questions are not going to actually decide anything, they will only be used to help gauge where Republican party members are at with certain issues. We spoke to the Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party who said they didn’t feel advisory questions were necessary.

The State Election Commission says primary advisory questions are developed and certified to be placed on ballots by the political parties and have no binding effect.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find the polling location closest to you click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

