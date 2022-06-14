SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for...
Deputies searching for man who ran after chase in West Ashley
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge
Justice Richardson, 16, was reported missing from her mother after the teen was last seen at...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday
Authorities say a couple is facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly prevented a delivery...
Adams Run couple accused of preventing delivery driver from leaving property
A Charleston County School Board Meeting turned contentious Monday night pitting school board...
Charleston Co. School Board meeting heats up over testing data

Latest News

Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY: Polls remain open until 7 p.m. statewide
Authorities say they are investigating a Monday afternoon stabbing in Dorchester County.
Deputies investigating Dorchester County stabbing
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for person in water near Wappoo Cut
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony