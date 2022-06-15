3 Democratic women run to take on US Sen Scott in S Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Three women are competing for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

The race appeared to be tight late Tuesday, with votes still being counted.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the three were within a few percentage points of each other. Bruce led with 35% of the vote, followed by Matthews with 33% and Geter with 32%.

Scott has no Republican opposition. He has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term, which he has said would be his last in Washington.

Scott’s Democratic opponents are state Rep. Krystle Matthews from the Charleston area, Angela Geter of Spartanburg and Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author and preservationist from Columbia.

The three women combined have raised about $130,000 for the primary.

