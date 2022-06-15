SC Lottery
4 Lowcountry counties under Coastal Flood Advisory Wednesday night

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says coastal Colleton, Charleston, Georgetown and Beaufort counties will be under a Coastal Flood Advisory Wednesday night.

The advisory for Colleton, Charleston and Beaufort counties starts at 8 p.m. and will last till midnight.

“Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.6 to 7.8 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston),” NWS says.

NWS also says do not drive through barricades or water of unknown depth.

Meanwhile, the advisory in Georgetown is in effect from now until midnight.

Earlier in the day, NWS declared a heat advisory for portions of the Lowcountry for the third day in a row.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

