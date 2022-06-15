SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CCSD Announces Lineup for 1st Football Jamboree

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The inaugural Charleston County School District football jamboree will be held on August 12th at Robert E. Hayes Field at District 2 Regionl Stadium the district announced on Wednesday morning.

Eleven high schools from CCSD will take part with Bishop England also committing to the event.

The jamboree will feature 6 contests with each playing for 24 minutes on a running clock that will only stop for scores, change of possession and injuries.

CCSD attempted to have their first jamboree in 2021 but it was canceled because of COVID-19.

The match ups include

5:30 p.m. – Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals

6:10 p.m.  - Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

6:50 p.m. – West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islanders

7:30 p.m. – Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors

8:10 p.m. – Bishop England Battling Bishops vs. James Island Trojans

8:50 p.m. – Baptist Hill Bobcats vs. Wando Warriors

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge

Latest News

Michigan head coach Erik Bakich returns to the dugout following a meeting on the mound in the...
Report: Clemson hiring Erik Bakich as new head baseball coach
RiverDogs Winning Streak Snapped by GreenJackets in First Game of Road Trip
The RiverDogs carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and outhit the Red Sox 9-4 in front...
4-1 win over Red Sox completes RiverDogs first sweep of season
Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn returned to their alma mater Saturday for the 10th annual...
Carlos Dunlap & Robert Quinn return to Ft Dorchester for Football & Cheer Camp