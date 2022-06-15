CCSD Announces Lineup for 1st Football Jamboree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The inaugural Charleston County School District football jamboree will be held on August 12th at Robert E. Hayes Field at District 2 Regionl Stadium the district announced on Wednesday morning.

Eleven high schools from CCSD will take part with Bishop England also committing to the event.

The jamboree will feature 6 contests with each playing for 24 minutes on a running clock that will only stop for scores, change of possession and injuries.

CCSD attempted to have their first jamboree in 2021 but it was canceled because of COVID-19.

The match ups include

5:30 p.m. – Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals

6:10 p.m. - Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

6:50 p.m. – West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islanders

7:30 p.m. – Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors

8:10 p.m. – Bishop England Battling Bishops vs. James Island Trojans

8:50 p.m. – Baptist Hill Bobcats vs. Wando Warriors

