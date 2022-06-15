Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rivers Avenue crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston woman killed Tuesday night in a crash.

Lerhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash, which involved two vehicles, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

He said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s traffic unit is investigating.

