Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rivers Avenue crash

Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in North Charleston
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston woman killed Tuesday night in a crash.

Lerhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash, which involved two vehicles, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

He said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s traffic unit is investigating.

