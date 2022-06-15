Deputies searching for man in connection to Georgetown Co. shooting that injured two
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man in connection to a shooting and assault that left two people injured early Wednesday morning near Andrews.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Watford Place.
The two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Hunter Nance in connection to the incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.
Nance is described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and grey pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
