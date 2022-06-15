ELECTION RESULTS: McMaster, Clyburn declared early winners in SC primaries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first race in Tuesday’s primary was officially called less than an hour after polls across the Palmetto State closed.

McMaster declared winner of Republican primary for governor

The Associated Press declared incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster as the winner of the Republican primary for governor just before 7:45 p.m.

McMaster, who is seeking his second full term as governor was challenged in the Republican primary by Harrison Musselwhite. As of 7:50 p.m., McMaster had 83% of the early totals, compared with Musselwhite’s 17%.

Five candidates, meanwhile, appear on the Democratic primary ballot in the governor’s race. Former First District Congressman Joe Cunningham, State Sen. Mia McLeod, health care advocate Carlton Boyd, Calvin McMillan and William H. Williams are hoping for the chance to take on McMaster in November. But those candidates face a difficult hurdle: No Democrat has captured South Carolina’s top office in 20 years.

As South Carolina begins tabulating Tuesday’s votes, it already has some 100,000 ballots cast during the state’s new two-week early voting period.

The primaries have candidates for governor, the U.S. Congress and several statewide seats all hoping to pull in the most votes.

Mace hoping for chance at re-election against Trump-endorsed Arrington

In the Lowcountry, voters in the First Congressional District will select between incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace and former State Rep. Katie Arrington on the Republican side.

Mace defeated one-term Congressman Joe Cunningham, who is now running for governor, in 2020. Speaking outside her polling place Tuesday, Mace said higher taxes lead to inflation.

“I’m the only candidate in this race that has never voted to raise taxes,” she said. “My opponent voted for the highest tax hike in South Carolina history that’s contributing to our problems in the country with prices right now.”

Arrington ran unsuccessfully against Cunningham in 2018 after besting former Congressman Mark Sanford in his re-election campaign. But Arrington said she expects to win this primary as she cast her ballot in Summerville.

“Nancy Mace is out there trying to tell everybody this is a purple district. It is not a purple district,” Arrington said. “We are a hard Conservative district and the only Republican who can beat a Democratic candidate is me because I am the true conservative.”

The winner of that race will face Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

Clyburn wins Democratic primary for 6th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn easily defeated his Democratic challengers in the primary for the Sixth Congressional District. That means Clyburn won the chance to run for a 16th term in November.

On the Democratic side, he faced challenges from Michael Addison and Gregg Marcel Dixon.

Clyburn will face the winner of the Republican primary, either Duke Buckner or Sonia Morris, in the general election.

Array of candidates hope to lead state schools

Nine candidates are running to be South Carolina’s next state school superintendent to fill the seat being vacated by Molly Spearman who decided against running for re-election.

Six Republican candidates appear on the ballot: Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver. The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, in which Gary Burgess, Lisa Ellis and Jovan Govan appear on that ballot.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers also have challengers in the Republican primary.

Republican voters will likely face three “advisory questions” on their ballots as well:

Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?

Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate of the political party of their choice, just like candidates for other elected offices?

In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?

The State Election Commission says primary advisory questions are developed and certified to be placed on ballots by the political parties and have no binding effect.

More than 100K in SC voted early

The South Carolina State Election Commission reported 100,450 voters took advantage of the new option.

Horry County had the highest number of early voters with 11,618, followed by Richland County’s 9,346; Beaufort County’s 7,858; Charleston County’s 6,464 and Berkeley County’s 5,323.

The state’s new election law replaced the old in-person absentee voting with the early voting period. The new option did not require voters to provide an excuse for why they wanted to vote ahead of the actual election day.

The number of South Carolinians casting their ballots in person rose every day of the two-week, statewide early voting period, with the 21,303 people voting on last Friday’s final day more than triple the first day’s total of 6,032.

