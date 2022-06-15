SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of Berkeley County inmate files lawsuit after she was left unattended in cell

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Elliott, Phelan, & Kunz, LLC on behalf of Joshua Jeffcoat states...
The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Elliott, Phelan, & Kunz, LLC on behalf of Joshua Jeffcoat states his wife, Bridgett Jeffcoat, was booked into the Dorchester County jail in November of 2019. Public records show it was for a hit and run.(Live 5/File)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The husband of a Berkeley County woman is suing two inmate medical providers, two doctors and Trident Medical Center, claiming his wife died because of their negligence.

The lawsuit alleges the woman was given an overdose reversal medicine and left unattended in jail while she vomited, defecated, and aspirated before she later ultimately died.

The lawsuit filed Tuedsay by Elliott, Phelan, & Kunz, LLC on behalf of Joshua Jeffcoat states his wife, Bridgett Jeffcoat, was booked into the Dorchester County jail in November of 2019. Public records show it was for a hit and run.

The lawsuit says Jeffcoat suffered from a heroin addiction.

“As a result, the decedent required proper clearance from a local hospital or health care professional before being booked into [the Dorchester County Detention Center],” the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges Southern Health Partners, which provides healthcare for inmates at the jail, accepted her into the jail without getting a history and proof of clearance from a local hospital or doctor. The lawsuit also alleges the company did not include an accurate record of her drug history or current drug use when she was booked into the jail.

The suit claims Southern Health Partners and one of its doctors were grossly negligent by not treating or monitoring potential withdrawal complications.

The next day, Jeffcoat was transferred to the Berkeley County Jail.

The lawsuit states the contracted medical provider for the Berkeley County Jail, Wellpath, LLC, and one of its doctors also did not properly screen her, nor did it include information about drug history or current drug use.

At some point, Jeffcoat was given Narcan, an overdose reversal medicine, and she was allowed to lie on the cell floor unattended “while withdrawing vomiting, defecating, directly and proximately caused her to aspirate and a develop a fatal pneumonia,” the suit states.

Court documents also accuse Trident Medical Center of failing to properly treat Jeffcoat once she was transferred there.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesman for Trident says:

“We believe the care we provided was appropriate and will be defending ourselves through the legal process. We are proud of the skilled and compassionate care our team members provide every day.”

The defendants’ breaches of medical care caused Jeffcoat pain and suffering and ultimately her preventable death, the suit alleges.

Jeffcoat’s husband is suing for negligence and wrongful death and is seeking compensation for damages like funeral costs, mental suffering and more.

Wellpath, LLC and Southern Health Partners have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge

Latest News

North Charleston Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rivers Avenue crash
Crews are battling what deputies described as a fully-involved fire at First Emmanuel Baptist...
Part of Dorchester Rd. closed as crews battle Summerville-area church fire
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Search continues into 2nd day for missing boater on James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Man arrested after stabbing wife with fork