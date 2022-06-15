SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for portions of the Lowcountry for the third day in a row.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday as heat index values could reach up to 110 degrees or higher.

The heat advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Orangeburg and Beaufort Counties.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days because of the potential for heat levels that could cause illness.

Experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone who works or spends time outside should take extra precautions:

  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

