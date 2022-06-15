SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: More heat, more humidity, more heat advisories!

The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days because of excessive heat.
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the very hot and humid conditions expected again today. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 7pm for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties. Heat index values will exceed 105° today with a peak around 110° in many spots. We expect a sunny and hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. An isolated shower or storm are possible today but most of you will stay dry. Another mainly dry day is expected Thursday before a weak cold front approaches Friday bringing a better chance of scattered storms by late in the day. We expect highs to drop a few degrees on Thursday but will likely increase again into the mid 90s on Friday bringing back the potential for another Heat Advisory on Friday. A cold front should pass through the area Saturday morning helping to bring a drop in the humidity for the weekend. High temperatures will still reach the mid 90s on Saturday but upper 80s are expected on Sunday for Father’s Day. The rain chance looks very low for the weekend!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95.

