Maness and Weaver in SC education race runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Two of the Republican candidates for state education superintendent will face a runoff in two weeks.

Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver have made the runoff for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat.

Maness and Weaver defeated four other Republican candidates on the crowded ballot: Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, and Lynda Leventis-Wells.

As of early Wednesday morning, Maness, the candidate current Superintendent Molly Spearman endorsed, had 31% of the vote, while Weaver had 23%.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, in which Gary Burgess, Lisa Ellis and Jerry Govan appear on that ballot.

The Democratic nominee has not been determined. As of 1 a.m., Ellis had 50%, while Burgess had 31% and Govan had 19%.

The primary runoff will be held on June 28.

