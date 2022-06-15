SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool – one of two local drownings in less than 24 hours.

The boy’s death was announced Wednesday, a day after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Deer Run Road, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived shortly after 11 a.m., they learned the boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.

In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.

In another post, she wrote:

“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash

Latest News

Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor
The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Elliott, Phelan, & Kunz, LLC on behalf of Joshua Jeffcoat states...
Family of Berkeley County inmate sues after she was left unattended in cell, later dies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of Berkeley County inmate sues after she was left unattended in cell, later dies
Under the law, the school board will change from nine seats to eight seats, with an added at...
Berkeley Co. School Board to take legal action against new law
Rep. Gary Simrill, R – York, addresses the South Carolina House of Representatives at the State...
Tax cuts, rebates and raises part of nearly $14B state budget heading to governor’s desk