‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool – one of two local drownings in less than 24 hours.
The boy’s death was announced Wednesday, a day after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Deer Run Road, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived shortly after 11 a.m., they learned the boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.
In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.
In another post, she wrote:
“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”
