‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool – one of two local drownings in less than 24 hours.

The boy’s death was announced Wednesday, a day after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Deer Run Road, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

AUGUSTA DROWNING Anthony Mack, 49, of Claxton, was declared dead three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at 1671 Goshen Road. After being pulled from the pool, Mack was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday. No autopsy will be done, Bowen said.

When deputies arrived shortly after 11 a.m., they learned the boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.

In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.

In another post, she wrote:

“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”

