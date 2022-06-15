North Charleston breaks ground on Park Circle project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday morning the city of North Charleston is breaking ground on a community development within Park Circle.

The North Charleston Recreation Department said construction is expected to finish in the fall of 2023, and they’re excited about the opportunities the new design will bring to the community.

If you drive around Park Circle right now, you’ll only see a construction fence and left-over material from the old community center.

However, in about a year and a half, TJ Rostin, the Director of Recreation for the City of North Charleston, expects the renovated Park Circle to be open to the public.

The $20 million project was funded entirely through taxpayer dollars and officials are calling it a more “inclusive center” than before. Rostin said Park Circle used to be sports oriented but will now have more room for the arts.

The new design includes a new community center with a theatre and event space. It also has a 55-square-foot playground and baseball field with turf, both designed to be adaptable for people with physical or visual needs.

City officials say the $20 million development of Park Circle will include and new community center with theater and event space, new playground and a baseball field. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. (City of North Charleston)

In addition to the new development, the design leaves room for open green space, walking trails and a nature garden. Rostin said he hopes that everyone in the community can find a way to use the facility.

“We’ll be able to utilize this facility for various reasons so that everyone in the community can have a little piece of it,” Rostin said.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in the center of Park Circle and is open to the public. Rostin said he hopes that community members come to celebrate the official beginning of the project.

