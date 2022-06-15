Part of Dorchester Rd. closed as crews battle Summerville-area church fire
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A massive fire at a Summerville area church has shut down a portion of Dorchester Road.
Crews responding to a fire reported at First Emmanuel Baptist Church say Dorchester Road is closed between Bacons Bridge Road and Orangeburg Road, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.
Dispatchers received a report of fire in the building of First Emmanuel Baptist Church in the 10600 block of Dorchester Road at 2:14 p.m., Carson said.
Everyone was evacuated from the building and Carson said when deputies arrived, they found a fully-involved fire.
Drivers in the area should avoid the area or expect the delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
