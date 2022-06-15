SC Lottery
Police investigating deadly Rivers Avenue crash

Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in North Charleston
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another injured in a crash on Rivers Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8100 block of Rivers Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles on the eastbound side.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says one driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the North Charleston Police traffic unit are investigating.

