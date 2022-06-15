Police investigating deadly Rivers Avenue crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another injured in a crash on Rivers Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8100 block of Rivers Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles on the eastbound side.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says one driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the North Charleston Police traffic unit are investigating.

