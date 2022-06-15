Report: Clemson hiring Erik Bakich as new head baseball coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson has reportedly found their next head baseball coach.

Multiple reports including Rivals and D1baseball.com say the Tigers have agreed to a deal with Michigan head coach and former Clemson assistant Erik Bakich to take over the program.

The 44-year-old has spent the last 10 seasons as the head coach at Michigan and will now replace Monte Lee who was let go earlier this month after 7 years.

Clemson has scheduled a press conference at 2pm on Thursday to introduce their new head coach, although they haven’t said who it is yet. The school’s compensation committee will also meet on Thursday morning to approve the new baseball coach’s contract.

In his 10 seasons with the Wolverines, Bakich led Michigan to the NCAA Tournament five times including making it all the way to the championship series in 2019.

Bakich got his start coaching at Clemson in 2002 working as an assistant to Jack Leggett for one season. From there he would move on to Vanderbilt where he spent 7 years working as an assistant under Tim Corbin.

His first head coaching job came in 2010 when he took over at Maryland. He would spent 3 seasons with the Terrapins before moving to Michigan,

Overall, Bakich’s record as a head coach sits at 398-314.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.