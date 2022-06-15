Report: Man arrested after stabbing wife with fork

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man is facing charges after he stabbed his wife with a fork and tried to strangle her with an extension cord.

Don Woody was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to a police report.

A police report states the left side of the victim’s face and lips were severely swollen which could cause permanent disfigurement.

While attempting to detain Woody, he attempted to flee on foot and was caught by a police K-9 which resulted in Woody getting bit by the dog, the report states.

Woody was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.