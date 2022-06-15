SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Man arrested after stabbing wife with fork

Authorities say a man is facing charges after he stabbed his wife with a fork and tried to...
Authorities say a man is facing charges after he stabbed his wife with a fork and tried to strangle her with an extension cord.(Berkeley County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man is facing charges after he stabbed his wife with a fork and tried to strangle her with an extension cord.

Don Woody was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to a police report.

A police report states the left side of the victim’s face and lips were severely swollen which could cause permanent disfigurement.

While attempting to detain Woody, he attempted to flee on foot and was caught by a police K-9 which resulted in Woody getting bit by the dog, the report states.

Woody was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut
Travis Stefenon Daquan Lawrence was charged with being a felon in possession of a firarm.
Self-proclaimed Charleston gang member enters guilty plea on gun charge

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Man arrested after stabbing wife with fork
Roper Staffing, a South Carolina staffing company celebrating its 40th year in business, has a...
Working Wednesdays: Roper Staffing putting people to work for 40 years
For the first time in five years the military-connected community in Charleston will be able to...
Joint Base Charleston provides resources to lower veteran unemployment rates
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Joint Base Charleston provides resources to lower veteran unemployment rates